Roaches critical issue for deli in Restaurant Report Card

DENVER -- Every week FOX31 looks at health inspections at restaurants in metro Denver and along the Front Range.

Zaidy’s Deli

The Cherry Creek sandwich shop failed our report card with 11 critical health code violations in December. The critical mistakes included:

Live and dead roaches

Boxes blocked hand sink

Unlabeled bottle of pink cleaner

Employee drink next to potatoes

The restaurant’s owner Jason Rudofsky said, “A majority of those violations you could call ‘head slappers’...boxes of water having just been delivered blocking a small hand sink, employee putting a cup on a lower shelf but forgetting to then to put it in an additional pan. A bottle of sanitizer placed on the wrong shelf. The other violations were either corrected immediately or rectified over the next week or so.”

Zaidy’s Deli is on Adams Street in Denver.

Jim N Nicks Bar-B-Q

This Aurora BBQ stop scored 11 critical violations on November 30, 2017.

Among the violations:

Employees washing hands for few seconds

BBQ sauce on trash can

Dish machine not sanitizing

The restaurants media representative sent an email that says in part:

“We take food safety concerns extremely seriously, and corrected ALL critical and non-critical violations immediately the day they came out on 11/30/17. The health department returned for a re-inspection the following week on 12/7, and we are proud to say there were zero violations observed…”

This Jim N Nicks is located at 24153 East Prospect Avenue.

Romano’s Macaroni Grill

The “A” goes to Romano’s Macaroni Grill in Westminster for two inspections in a row with no critical violations.

Romano's Jessica Rygg said, “From the moment we hire someone thru the training program and day to day, we the importance of food safety. Daily we have line checks where we are checking food temperatures and all safety practices. Weekly we do self-inspections and quarterly we have a third part inspection as well.”

This Mararoni Grill restaurant is on Two Center Drive in Westminster.

How restaurants appear on our Report Card

Restaurant Report Card features health inspections in the city and county of Denver, Jefferson County, Weld County, Broomfield and restaurants under the jurisdiction of the Tri-County Health Department. The Tri-County Health Department includes Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties.

An inspection is a “snapshot” of what is happening during the day and time of the inspection. On any given day, a restaurant could have more or fewer violations than noted in an inspection. Also, at the time of an inspection, violations are recorded and can be corrected prior to the inspector leaving the restaurant. If violations are not corrected, a follow-up inspection is scheduled.

The criteria FOX31 Denver uses to give a restaurant a failing grade includes the evaluation of two unannounced inspections by county health inspectors. A failing restaurant must have five or four critical violations on their most recent regular inspection and five or four critical violations on the previous regular inspection. The restaurant may also fail for nine or ten or more violations in one inspection. Health inspectors may conduct critical or follow-up inspections, due to the number of critical violations found during a regular inspection. Those inspections may also be considered for our reports. We recognize restaurants with two regular inspections in a row, with no critical violations, by awarding them an A.

