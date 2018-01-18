Report: Broncos receiver Emmanuel Sanders won’t be charged in Texas sexual assault case

HOUSTON — Broncos receiver Emmanuel Sanders will not be prosecuted for felony sexual assault after a Texas grand jury determined there was not enough evidence to move the case forward, TMZ reported Thursday.

Sanders was accused of sexual assault in Harris County, Texas, which includes Texas and where he owns a home.

It’s not known when the alleged assault took place, TMZ reported.

The case, which was classified as a felony 2, went to a grand jury on Jan. 9, but it “failed to find a bill of indictment.”

“We are aware of the media report involving Emmanuel Sanders and are looking into it,” the Broncos said in a statement.