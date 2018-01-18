Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Recipe for Ocean Prime’s Truffle Popcorn

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons canola oil

1/3 cup uncooked popcorn

2 tsp truffle oil

Kosher salt to taste

2 tsp chopped herb mix ( parsley, thyme)

Preparation:

Heat canola oil in a heavy bottom pot with lid.

Add one kernel of popcorn.

When that kernel pops, add the rest of the popcorn.

Turn heat to medium and cook popcorn while shaking the pan to ensure all the kernels pop and you don't burn them.

Remove popcorn from pot and place it in a large bowl.