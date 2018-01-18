Potential impact on Denver if Amazon were to bring 2nd headquarters here

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER - The retail giant, Amazon, announced Thursday that Denver is now among the top 20 cities in consideration for the second Amazon headquarters.

FOX31 is taking a closer look at what impact the Amazon headquarters would potentially have on Denver.

All over the Denver metro area you can see construction cranes and congested commutes. Denver is thriving, with more people moving in every day. Now that Amazon has named the Mile-High city as a top contender for their headquarters, it plans to bring nearly 50,000 employees.

Local folks are split on the idea.

“I think it’s great. We’re going to have a lot more jobs,” Tamara Rimpley said.

“I honestly think it’d be a bad thing for the city,” Wayne Lewis said. “The traffic problems will be worse.”

“It’d be great however, I’m torn. Because we need our roads widened,” Judy Tointon said.

RE/MAX Real Estate Broker, Cynthia Parker, said right now the Denver housing market is close to record low inventory. If HQ2 comes here, expect to pay more as demand outweighs supply.

“The only con is that the prices go up. When there’s increased demand, the landlords and sellers can set their price,” Parker said.

But on the positive side, Parker said folks looking to sell their home may get top-dollar.

FOX31 asked, “The way things are now, could our roadways handle influx of 50,000 people?”

“I think our roadways can handle it, but we do need additional infrastructure and we do need improvements,” CDOT spokeswoman Tamara Rollison said.

She said the improvement projects all depend on available funding. Rollinson said they continue to plan improvements that will better manage traffic, including Express Lanes and technology enhancements to make the best use of the capacity they have.

For Parker she sees the HQ2 potential as a positive addition that will boost our local economy.

“We’ll have more people paying taxes, more people consuming and that will I think really do wonders to our community,” Parker said.