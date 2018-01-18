Plenty of pilots needed, Greeley flight school maxed out on enrollment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Todd Lawrence, 37, always had an eye in the sky since he was just a lad. “I love the freedom. I love to go up in the air and break the bonds of the earth," Lawrence said.

His business degree, however, did not lend itself to a career in the cockpit.

One day Lawrence decided to file a different flight plan. He was going to learn to fly. “I am finishing my flight instructor certificate which is an advanced certificate beyond the professional pilot degree."

Eeventually, Lawrence will become a commercial airline pilot. His timing could not be better. The Boeing company says over 600,000 pilot jobs will need to be filled worldwide in the next two decades. Over 100,000 of those jobs in North America alone.

Aims Community College in Greeley’s flight school has been very popular these days.

They are capped with student enrollment on the flight side. Their state of the art air traffic control classes will address the 5,600 anticipated openings in the next 20 years as well.

So now, for Todd Lawrence, not only is he looking up, but so are the prospects of him flying the friendly skies.