Multiple explosive devices found in mobile home suspect says he set on fire

FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. -- Multiple explosive devices were found inside one of the mobile homes that were set on fire in Federal Heights Wednesday afternoon. The Adams County Bomb Squad remained on the scene Thursday, working to make sure the scene was safe.

This took place in the 2000 block of Moselle Street, near 92nd and Tejon.

Steven Truetken, 56, was in custody after he told police he set a neighbor's home on fire and then his own. He also told them there were homemade bombs inside. He faces multiple charges including criminal attempt second-degree murder according to Federal Heights police.

"Numerous improvised explosive devices (IED) or suspected IED have been located and are in the process of being recovered. At the time of this update, approximately twelve devices have been recovered and made safe, two additional suspected devices are being worked on, and additional devices have been identified and are pending retrieval and rendering safe," a police statement said Thursday.

It went on to say the devices proved to be volatile. Personnel from the ATF were on scene in a support role collecting samples for testing in their laboratory.

Police said the scene was stable and neighbors were allowed to return to their homes. However, access to the street was restricted.

It's a slow process to make sure all the devices are removed safely. Even though the scene is stable, multiple people were told to evacuate on Wednesday and Thursday.

“Very nerve-racking,” one neighbor said.

For hours, residents were told to stay back and evacuate their homes.

“A policeman came and said 'hey, get the hell out of here,'” another neighbor said. “They found another bomb, sizable bomb.”

Neighbors said the suspect kept to himself. “It’s very quiet, nothing, just 'hi, hi' and go take the bus and come back. I never see him talking to anybody or nothing,” a neighbor said.

The search at the mobile home was suspended Thursday evening and was set to resume Friday morning.