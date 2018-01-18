Man arrested in connection to homicide of Fort Collins woman

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A man has been arrested in the death of woman that has been ruled a homicide, the Fort Collins Police Department said Thursday.

Khalid White, 29, was booked into the Larimer County Jail late Wednesday night for the death of 41-year-old Kimberlee Graves, who was reported missing in early December.

Police said Graves’ home appeared to have been ransacked and her vehicle was not at her residence when she was reported missing.

The vehicle was found unattended in a parking garage on Dec. 13.

On Jan. 9, a Lory State Park employee found a deceased woman in the park that was later identified by the Larimer County Coroner’s Office to be Graves.

Her death was ruled a homicide that was caused by blunt force trauma and manual strangulation. There was also evidence of sexual assault.

White, who was acquaintances with Graves, missed a probation appointment on Dec. 14 and an arrest warrant was issued.

When police tried to find White, it was learned that he had left the state on a commercial bus.

Police in West Wendover, Nevada, found White on Dec. 20 and he was arrested on the probation violation.

Officers found that he was in possession of Graves’ identification and other items that belonged to her.

Fort Collins police interviewed White in Nevada and found evidence linking him to her death.

He is facing charges of first-degree murder, tampering with a deceased human body, sexual assault and identity theft.

Police believe Graves was killed on the night of Dec. 4 or early in the morning of Dec. 5.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 970-416-2825 or Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868.