Job fairs to be held as U.S. Postal Service seeks to fill hundreds of openings

DENVER — The U.S. Postal Service will hold three job fairs as it attempts to fill hundreds of positions in Denver and along the Front Range.

The USPS has openings for city carrier assistants, rural carrier associates and assistant rural carriers.

There are 160 openings in Denver with hundreds more elsewhere along the Front Range. Starting wages range from $16.41 an hour to $17.40 an hour.

The job fairs will be held at the Denver General Mail Facility at 7500 E. 53rd Place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday; 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 8; and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Feb. 22.

Representatives will answer questions about job requirements, pay, opportunities and how to apply online.

Job seekers must be at least 18 years old or 16 years old with a high school diploma.