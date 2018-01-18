× Forest service seeks input on raising tree-cutting permit price

LAKEWOOD, Colo. – Do you think the Forest Service should raise the price of a permit to cut down Christmas trees in Colorado forests? The USDA Forest Service’s Rocky Mountain Region wants your input.

The Colorado national forests impacted would include Arapaho, Roosevelt, Pike, Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre, and Gunnison. The proposed fee would be $20. The current fee is $10 per tree, with a limit of five trees per household.

Revenue from the permit sales, according to the Forest Service, would go toward providing maps, signs, and information for visitors; cover rising costs for plowing roads and parking areas; offer portable restrooms in high-traffic areas; and expand safety patrols.

“For generations, friends and families throughout Colorado have made cutting their own Christmas tree on a national forest a treasured holiday tradition and the program offers them an opportunity to be good stewards of their public lands,” the Forest Service’s Rocky Mountain division said in a statement. “The Christmas tree cutting program brings thousands of people into small mountain communities and supports local economies such as restaurants, stores and gas stations during the holiday season. ”

Comments are being accepted through February 16, 2018. To send your thoughts to the Forest Service, click here.