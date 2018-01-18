Coors Field, Folsom Field make best stadium experiences list

DENVER — Anybody who has been to a baseball game at Coors Field can agree – it’s a pretty great place to see a game.

The home of the Colorado Rockies was named No. 14 in the top 100 best stadium experiences of 2017 by Stadium Journey.

Meanwhile Folsom Field, home of the Colorado Buffaloes football team, came in at No. 11 on the list.

The list includes baseball parks, football stadiums, hockey arenas, and soccer fields from around the country.

“The Flatirons rock formations sit just beyond the stadium’s west-side seats and give Folsom Field a unique and breathtaking feel,” the website wrote about Folsom Field.

“Perhaps most impressively, the Buffaloes take the field at the start of each half by running behind their live buffalo mascot, Ralphie. This is one of college football’s great traditions and it highlights the Folsom Field experience.”

The website gives Coors Field points for the amount of things to see and do around the stadium.

The website doesn’t mention the amazing sunsets and breathtaking views of the Rocky Mountains from the park, but we’re sure that’s a reason too.

The Broncos’ stadium, formally known as Sports Authority Field at Mile High, came in at No. 74.

“Built in 2001, this NFL stadium still looks and feels brand new,” the website wrote about the home of the Broncos.

The list was compiled by 100 of Stadium Journey’s writers who travel to sports stadiums around the country.

Wrigley Field, home of the Chicago Cubs, topped the list followed by Boston’s Fenway Park, AT&T Park in San Francisco, Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, and the Indianapolis Colts’ Lucas Oil Stadium.