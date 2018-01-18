Colorado law enforcement increases DUI enforcement for end of January

DENVER — Law enforcement in Colorado is once again cracking down on anyone who is driving while impaired.

Starting Friday, there will be extra officers on duty and increased saturation patrols for 10 days.

119 law enforcement agencies statewide are participating.

This is the first time the Heat is On enforcement will take place since the New Year’s enforcement. There will be 14 specific enforcement periods throughout the year.

In 2017, The Heat Is On led to 10,350 arrests.

During the Heat Is On enforcement between December 29 and January 2, law enforcement from 118 agencies arrested 357 drivers, up from 279 the previous year.