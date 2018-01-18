Colorado has world’s deepest geothermal hot spring

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PAGOSA SPRINGS — With another blast of cold weather expected over the weekend, it might be a good time to head up to the mountains. Not just for skiing, but for a way to warm up!

There are 30 hot springs resorts spread out in 20 communities across our state; all of them are in the high country.

There are plenty of health benefits to relaxing in a hot spring.

“Some of the benefits are just relaxation, it helps with sleep, skin,” said Shane Lucero with The Springs Resort & Spa in Pagosa Springs.

Pagosa Springs is actually home to the world’s deepest geothermal hot spring.

“Guinness [World Records] came out to measure it. It runs 1,002 feet. But they never actually found the bottom. They just ran out of line,” Lucero said.

