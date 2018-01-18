Coldwell Banker: Stapleton’s East Bridge Town Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A select choice of boutique shops and restaurants are found at the Eastbridge Town Center. Each have their own unique personality and offer specialty options for you to choose.

If you're looking for homes, pick up Colorado Homes and 5280 Magazine from any newsstand. You can also see a list of great available homes at ColoradoHomes.com. You can also call 303-409-1200.

Remember to tune into Channel 2 every Sunday morning at 9AM for the Colorado Homes Real Estate Show by Coldwell Banker to see many more of these beautiful homes and get great tips on buying and selling.