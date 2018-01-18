× Both Colorado senators want to avoid federal government shutdown

WASHINGTON — Colorado senators Cory Gardner and Michael Bennet sat down together Thursday for a rare joint interview in Washington. Both said they do not want a government shutdown.

Both senators expressed support for their bill that keeps the government open and protects DACA recipients. If, however, their bill doesn’t come up for a vote, both take different approaches to whether they will keep the government open.

Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) said, “I am going to vote against a spending bill that doesn’t have DACA in it but I don’t think there needs to be a shutdown. We should be here until we are done with the work.”

Sen. Cory Gardner (R-Colo.) said, “I’m going to vote for a continuing resolution to fund the government. I will work on our four-part plan to gain support for Republicans and Democrats to sign this legislation.”

The federal government could shut down Friday at midnight unless Congress takes action.

