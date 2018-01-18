Both Colorado senators want to avoid federal government shutdown

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 20: Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO) (L) and Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO) (R) are seen during the first day of Judge Neil Gorsuch's Supreme Court confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill March 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Gorsuch was nominated by President Donald Trump to fill the vacancy left on the court by the February 2016 death of Associate Justice Antonin Scalia. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — Colorado senators Cory Gardner and Michael Bennet sat down together Thursday for a rare joint interview in Washington. Both said they do not want a government shutdown.

Both senators expressed support for their bill that keeps the government open and protects  DACA recipients. If, however, their bill doesn’t come up for a vote, both take different approaches to whether they will keep the government open.

Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) said, “I am going to vote against a spending bill that doesn’t have DACA in it but I don’t think there needs to be a shutdown. We should be here until we are done with the work.”

Sen. Cory Gardner (R-Colo.) said, “I’m going to vote for a continuing resolution to fund the government. I will work on our four-part plan to gain support for Republicans and Democrats to sign this legislation.”

The federal government could shut down Friday at midnight unless Congress takes action.

