Best chance for snow in a while arrives this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We have one more warm day to enjoy before snow & cold returns for the weekend. Your Friday in Denver will start out with plenty of sunshine followed by increasing clouds. Temperatures will reach the mid 60s with the record high just a few degrees away at 68 from 1986.

The mountains will start to see some snow developing very late Friday night. Snow continues all day Saturday and will end from west to east early on Sunday. Right now accumulation totals could range from 6"-12" which is great news for area ski resorts and weekend skiers. However, I would expect the National Weather Service to issue WINTER STORM WATCHES & WARNINGS for slick travel to and from the Colorado mountains.

For Denver our snow arrives as the sun sets Saturday night. We are expecting it to snow all day Sunday before ending late at night. Roads across the metro and up & down the Front Range will turn slick. And, snow totals could be higher than what we've seen all season so far. Accumulation totals right now range from around 3" to 6" possible. The most we've seen from a snowstorm has been 2.8" on October 9th and 2.3" on December 23rd. We will of course be monitoring the track & timing of the storm and will be adjusting those snow totals as needed with each forecast update on all newscasts.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.