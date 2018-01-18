Apple hiring for work from home positions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tech giant Apple has announced plans to hire at least 50 people for work from home positions. The employees are referred to as "At Home Advisors."

At Home Advisors, according to Apple's website, will be part of Apple's customer service group, known as AppleCare. Employees will be responsible for answering customer questions, over the phone or via chat, about Apple products, services, and accessories. This includes both software and hardware.

Products employees would be expected to know about include the Apple Watch, iPhone, iPod, iPad, Mac, AirPort, Apple TV, and iTunes.

Shifts would be during normal Apple support hours, but employees could be expected to work additional hours during holidays and training.

Part-time and full-time At Home Advisors are eligible for a benefits package from Apple.

"An ideal candidate has a passion for working with technology and helping people," Apple says on the company website. "You must enjoy troubleshooting and working independently without in-person supervision. And you should have good multitasking skills to manage multiple systems and applications simultaneously."

