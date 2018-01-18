Sunshine with abnormally warm temperatures ahead of weekend snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- There will be abnormally warm high temperatures on Thursday and Friday in Denver and along the Front Range ahead of a weekend snowstorm.

Highs will get to the low 60s on Thursday and into the mid-60s on Friday across the Front Range. It will be a touch cooler in northern Colorado with highs in the mid-50s.

The record high on Thursday is 65, set in 1920. The record high on Friday is 68, set in 1986.

There will be plenty of sunshine on Thursday, but Friday will have a lot of wave clouds.

The timing of the weekend storm is slower. Saturday will stay warmer for a longer period of time.

Sunday's high of 30 occurs at midnight before temperatures drop into the teens by the afternoon.

The snow window for Denver starts at midnight Saturday and continues through Sunday.

Expect 1-5 inches of accumulation from Denver to Boulder to Fort Collins. Six inches are possible across the Palmer Divide and foothills.

The ski areas can expect 6-14 inches.

Snow tapers off Sunday night. As the storm moves out, temperatures plummet to 10 degrees by Monday morning that could make for an icy morning rush.

