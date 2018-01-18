× Colorado Indian Market and Southwest Showcase

It’s three magical days of art, craft, song, dance, and culture at the 37th Annual Colorado Indian Market and Southwest Showcase – happening this weekend (January 19 – 21) at the Denver Mart and with us today is YouTube Sensation Inka Gold along with the Team Bearsheart Dancers!

What: Colorado Indian Market and Southwest Showcase

When (day and time): January 19 – 21, 2018

Friday, January 19 (1pm – 7pm)

Saturday, January 20 (10am – 7pm

Sunday, January 21 (10am – 5pm)

Where: The Denver Mart