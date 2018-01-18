Colorado Indian Market and Southwest Showcase
It’s three magical days of art, craft, song, dance, and culture at the 37th Annual Colorado Indian Market and Southwest Showcase – happening this weekend (January 19 – 21) at the Denver Mart and with us today is YouTube Sensation Inka Gold along with the Team Bearsheart Dancers!
What: Colorado Indian Market and Southwest Showcase
When (day and time): January 19 – 21, 2018
Friday, January 19 (1pm – 7pm)
Saturday, January 20 (10am – 7pm
Sunday, January 21 (10am – 5pm)
Where: The Denver Mart
Cost: $15 (admission is good for all three days of the festival and kids 12 and under are free with paid adult)