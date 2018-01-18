5-year-old girl in heartbreaking photo dies of rare form of brain cancer

PENSACOLA, Fla. — A 5-year-old girl who was seen in a heartbreaking photo with her grandfather to raise awareness of a rare form of brain cancer has died.

A family in Pensacola, Florida, has been documenting the cancer Braylynn Lawhorn has been battling for the past few weeks.

The family said on Facebook on Monday night that the girl had died.

“She was a princess with the strength of a warrior and she will never be forgotten,” the girl’s mother Ally Parker wrote on Facebook.

According to Parker’s Facebook page, doctors diagnosed the little girl with a diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma tumor last month.

It’s a form of brain cancer that affects children between the ages of 5 and 10, according to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital,

Parker earlier shared a picture of her daughter on a ventilator in bed while the girl’s grandfather, Sean Peterson, 49, sobbed in a chair next to the bed.

Peterson has amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, and doesn’t have much longer to live himself, Parker said.