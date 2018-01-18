3 Coloradans among 5 killed in helicopter crash in northern New Mexico

RATON, N.M. — A helicopter crashed in a mountainous rural area of northern New Mexico, killing five people, three of them from Colorado, and seriously injuring the sixth person aboard, a New Mexico State Police spokeswoman said Thursday.

Authorities said key Zimbabwean opposition leader Roy Bennett of Colorado and South Africa was killed in the crash. Details of why the 60-year-old Bennett was in the area weren’t immediately available.

Also killed were pilot Jamie Coleman Dodd, 57, of Trinidad; Eileen Bennett, 55, of Colorado; co-pilot Paul Cobb, 67, of Conroe, Texas; and Charles Ryland Burnett, 61, of Houston.

Lt. Elizabeth Armijo said the helicopter went down about 6 p.m. Wednesday about 15 miles east of the small city of Raton near the Colorado state line.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Lynn Lunsford said the helicopter was a Huey UH-1. Information on its registration was not available, Lunsford said.

Huey helicopters are flown for individuals, businesses and government agencies.

The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash, and agency spokesman Eric Weiss an NTSB investigator was expected to arrive at the crash site late Thursday.