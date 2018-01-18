× $15,000 reward offered for information leading to a suspect in Maggie Long’s death

DENVER — A $15,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of any person involved in the homicide of Maggie Long. The reward was announced Thursday afternoon.

The 17-year-old was found dead in her burned-out home in Bailey last month.

Maggie Long had been missing since Dec. 1, the same night her house caught fire. Arson is suspected.

She was last seen at Platte Canyon High School before she was believed to have returned home.

Long, who friends said was well liked and active on the speech team, was reported missing after not returning to a concert at the school.

The suspected arson broke out at her home and Long’s car was found there.

The sheriff’s office said a task force of federal, state and local law enforcement agencies has been formed to bring any individual involved in Long’s death to justice.

Anyone who saw suspicious vehicles, individuals or activities along Park County Road 43 on Dec. 1 is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 303-239-4243.

The Park County Sheriff’s Office, the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives (ATF), the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the FBI announced the reward Thursday afternoon.