Wings over the Rockies Air and Space Museum sprouting new wings at Centennial Airport

DENVER -- It may not be Starfleet Academy, but the Exploration of Flight Campus will be unique to Colorado and to the nation.

Phase one is the Boeing Blue Sky Aviation Gallery.

Matthew Burchette is the curator of Wings Over the Rockies Air and Space Museum at Lowry and is excited about the possibilities their new campus will offer.

"You're actually going to be immersed in aviation. You're on an active runway. We actually have our own little taxiway out to the runway. We're going to have aircraft coming in and out," he said.

Visitors will get the unique opportunity to experience early forms of flight at Wings as well as the endless possibilities of space, the final frontier.

When it opens this year, Exploration of Flight will be the closest thing to flight school, other than real flight school. "If this is something you've always wanted to do, you think, how do I start to become a pilot, start with us," Burchette said.