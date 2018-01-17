Who is raising the most money in Colorado race for Governor?

DENVER — Tuesday night at midnight marked a key deadline for candidates for Governor to publicly reveal how much cash they have on hand.

Over 10 million dollars have been raised collectively by the candidates although much of it comes from the candidate’s own savings accounts.

DEMOCRATS

Jared Polis

The multimillionaire Congressman released a statement saying his average contribution is $24. Polis has notably banned contribution over a hundred dollars. Instead thus far he has put $1.4 million dollars of his own money into his campaign. He has around $360,000 on hand at the end of the latest quarter.

Donna Lynne

The current Lieutenant Governor raised $300,000 including $60,000 of her own money. It is widely anticipated Lynne is tapping into many fundraising resources of current Governor John Hickenlooper

Michael Johnston

The former State Senator does not have the name recognition of other candidates but raised $255,000 between October and December. He has $732,000 in available funds

Cary Kennedy

Kennedy has raised nearly one quarter of a million dollars so far. The Emily List backed candidate and former State Treasurer has $277,000 cash on hand.

Noel Ginsberg

One of the lesser known candidates for Governor on the Democratic side continues to invest his personal wealth. He invested over $300,000 in the last several months

REPUBLICANS

Tom Tancredo

The former Congressman is perhaps the most known candidate in the race but he appears to be struggling raising serious capital. Tancredo raised $75,000 so far in his campaign.

Walker Stapleton

The current State Treasure appears to have encountered an error filing his paperwork. Candidates are subject to fines if they do not meet last night’s midnight filing.

Cynthia Coffman

The current AG has around $100,000 cash on hand. However most of the money appears to be from her former AG campaign account.

Victor Mitchell

The Colorado Springs businessman and former legislator continues to invest his own money, around two million into, his own campaign account. He raised around $5,000 from supporters during the last several months.

Doug Robinson

The businessman and nephew of Mitt Romney has not been getting a lot of attention however he raised $75,000 for his campaign in additional to loaning his campaign $300,000.