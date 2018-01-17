Watch for side effects of Tamiflu like hallucinations in kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Colorado is getting hit hard by the flu this season. So far the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says there have been 95 outbreaks, one child has died, and more than 2,000 people have been hospitalized.

Now local doctors are talking about the possible side effects of Tamiflu, after a six-year-old Texas girl who took it suffered from hallucinations and almost jumped out of a second story window.

Here in Colorado, Dr. Kristin Woodward says her son, Nick, also suffered side effects when he was prescribed Tamiflu at age 7. “About 48 hours after starting the medication he developed hallucinations. He thought furniture was moving. It was really uncomfortable for him, so I immediately called our pediatrician,” Dr. Woodward said.

The pediatric anesthesiologist says her son stopped taking the Tamiflu, and his symptoms resolved.

While side effects like these are known, they only occur in one percent of cases. Children and teens may be more at risk. “These side effects of this medication are extremely rare. We know that this medication can be very helpful at preventing flu-like complications and hospitalization in both adults and children,” Woodward said.

This is a severe flu season. At least 20 children have died across the country. So parents will want to talk to their doctors to weigh any risks.

On its website, the US Food and Drug Administration says in part, “These serious side effects are not common but may result in accidental injury to the patient. People who take Tamiflu should be watched for signs of unusual behavior...”

If you notice any unusual behavior, call your provider right away.