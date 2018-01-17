Video: Penguin pays unexpected visit to Antarctic researchers on a boat

NEWCOMB BAY, Antarctica — A cute little surprise visitor was curious about what some Antarctic expeditioners were up to this week.

Matt McKay was shooting video when that penguin flew up out of the water and onto the boat.

McKay is part of a team of Australian Antarctic Program expeditioners working at Casey Research Station.

“They were out in small boats in Newcomb Bay collecting water samples for a research project. Over the course of the day (Tuesday 16 January) they had eight curious penguins drop in to check out their work!” a spokesperson for the Australian Antarctic Program told FOX31 News.