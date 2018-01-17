Therapists helping businesses combat tension from politically charged water cooler talk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Political talk at the water cooler is causing major stress for America’s workforce.

“What we’re seeing now is beyond anything that we’ve seen before,” diversity consultant Jody Alyn told FOX31.

Alyn works with businesses and organizations in the Colorado Springs area to improve diversity, inclusion and team building. She says political diversity has always caused tension in the workplace, but in the past year and a half she says she has seen a spike in the number of clients asking for help with politics.

“It’s become a more in-demand kind of service in the last 18 months because of the political rhetoric in our sphere has gone way out of control and that has affected the workplace,” she said.

A study from the American Psychological Association claims more than a quarter of workers feel stressed out due to political water cooler talk.

While no businesses or organization agreed to speak with FOX31 about these issue, Alyn says she has seen it cause poor productivity, verbal abuse against coworkers and in one extreme case, threats of violence.

“People wanted to create a ground rule of no physical violence because they were afraid of that,” she said.

Alyn believes the increased tension in the workplace can be traced back to trash talking on social media and television.

“We’ve seen public figures, people who we look to as leaders engaging in behavior that most of us consider absolutely inappropriate,” she said. “When we see incivility and disrespect all around it becomes the norm.”

If you can relate, she says the best thing to do is talk about the tension with your office as a group.

“It’s very tempting to avoid conflict. And many of us look the other direction. When we do that, we become complicit with the bad behavior,” she said.

The bottom line is, you are stuck with your coworkers no matter what politician is in office, so you simply have to find a way to agree to disagree.