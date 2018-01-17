Suspect shot, killed in dispute with sheriff’s deputy at Adams County apartment complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. -- A man was shot and killed during a dispute with a deputy at an apartment complex on Tuesday night, the Adams County Sheriff's Office said.

A deputy responded to the Pinetree Village Apartments at 7520 Broadway on a disturbance call about 9:15 p.m.

A man was in the hallway and became aggressive toward the deputy, the sheriff's office said. After several attempts to calm the man, a fight ensued.

The deputy used his stun gun, then shot the man, the sheriff's office said.

The man was taken to Denver Health Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The deputy was taken to a hospital to be treated for a head injury.

The name and age of the man who died were not released. The deputy's identity was not released.

The Adams County Critical Incident Team is investigating the shooting. The deputy has been placed on routine administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.