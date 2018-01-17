Survey: Denver renters say they’re pretty satisfied despite high prices

DENVER — Renters in Denver say they are mostly satisfied despite the high costs of living in the city, according to a survey.

Denver received an overall rental satisfaction grade of B-plus in the survey done by Apartment List.

The grade is the 11th highest of any of the top 50 U.S. cities, according to the survey.

Renters gave A grades when it came to recreational activities, and social life; A-minus grades for jobs and career opportunities, weather, public transit, and pet friendliness; B-plus grade for safety and crime rate; B grade for state and local taxes; B-minus grades for quality of schools and commute time.

But when it came to affordability, renters gave Denver a D grade.

Denver rents increased 3.2 percent in 2017, while the national average was a 2.5 percent gain.

The average median rent for a one-bedroom apartment was $1,030 in December, while a two-bedroom unit rented for $1,310.

Renters in Scottsdale, Arizona; Plano, Texas; Huntington Beach, California; and Cambridge, Massachusetts, were the most satisfied, according to the survey.