Raccoons terrorize tenants of Aurora apartment complex

AURORA, Colo. -- Raccoons have become a huge problem at the Red Sky Condominiums in Aurora.

Tenants have had the animals fall through ceilings and into bedrooms. Others have had raccoon urine drip through their ceilings onto bathroom floors and counters.

"You can just hear the raccoons up in the attic, arguing and fighting, and making noises like cats when they're fighting," said Steve Jones, one of the several dozen residents dealing with the animals.

For Jones, cleaning up raccoon urine is a chore as routine as brushing his teeth.

"I just constantly wipe the ceiling and it gets bad. It's yellow from the raccoons," said Jones, as he demonstrated the problem in his home.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers climbed into Jones' attic. We found everything from chewed up mattresses and gnarled shoes to raccoon feces. We even heard the critters up there fighting.

The infestation isn't isolated to Jones' apartment.

The Problem Solvers found one neighbor after another battling raccoons.

One man, named Ron, said he used to be a maintenance worker at the complex. He said he was constantly receiving calls about raccoons.

"The raccoons have always been a problem here. It's all over, in every building, in the attics, the raccoons are living everywhere," he said.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers saw the source of the problem first hand. During our visit to the complex, a large raccoon could be seen hanging out on the roof of one of the buildings.

Neighbors have called the property manager, Hammersmith Management, repeatedly for months to complain.

However, so far no effort has been made to solve the raccoon problem.

"They tell me it's normal and it's OK, and that's coming from property management maintenance," said Jones.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers learned the city of Aurora conducted an abatement at the property in October to clean up garbage and debris.

Several violations noted by the city in August also resulted in a summons to court to deal with a host of issues including outdoor storage, trash, debris and exterior maintenance.

The owners and management of the property have been ordered to appear in Aurora Municipal Court February 12.