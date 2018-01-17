President Donald Trump reveals winners of his ‘Fake News’ awards

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump revealed the winners of his self-proclaimed ‘Fake News’ awards Wednesday night on Twitter. The New York Times topped his list.

And the FAKE NEWS winners are…https://t.co/59G6x2f7fD — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2018

Fox News reported GOP.com, the website that listed the winners, said “studies have shown that over 90% of the media’s coverage of President Trump is negative.”

It also said 2017 was “a year of unrelenting bias, unfair news coverage and even downright fake news.”

Despite some very corrupt and dishonest media coverage, there are many great reporters I respect and lots of GOOD NEWS for the American people to be proud of! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2018

ISIS is in retreat, our economy is booming, investments and jobs are pouring back into the country, and so much more! Together there is nothing we can’t overcome–even a very biased media. We ARE Making America Great Again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2018

Here is the list of winners of the 2017 Fake News Awards:

1) The New York Times’ Paul Krugman claiming markets would ‘never’ recover from Trump presidency

2) ABC News’ Brian Ross’ bungled report on former national security adviser Michael Flynn

3) CNN report that the Trump campaign had early access to hacked documents from WikiLeaks

4) TIME report that Trump removed a bust of Martin Luther King, Jr. from the Oval Office

5) The Washington Post’s Dave Weigel tweeting that Trump’s December rally in Pensacola, Florida, wasn’t packed with supporters

6) CNN’s video suggesting Trump overfed fish during visit with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

7) CNN’s retracted report claiming Anthony Scaramucci-Russia ties

8) Newsweek report that Polish First Lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda did not shake Trump’s hand

9) CNN report that former FBI Director James Comey would dispute President Trump’s claim he was told he was not under investigation

10) The New York Times report that the Trump administration had hidden a climate-change report

11) In Trump’s words, “‘RUSSIA COLLUSION!’ Russian collusion is perhaps the greatest hoax perpetrated on the American people. THERE IS NO COLLUSION!”

People were having trouble calling up GOP.com Wednesday night.