North Korea, South Korea agree to form joint Olympic team

PANMUNJOM, North Korea — South Korea says the rival Koreas have agreed to form their first joint Olympic team and have their athletes march together during the opening ceremony of next month’s Winter Olympics in the South.

Seoul’s Unification Ministry said the Koreas reached the agreement during talks Wednesday at the border village of Panmunjom.

It says athletes from the two Koreas will march together under a “unification flag” depicting their peninsula during the opening ceremony and will field a single women’s ice hockey team.

The measures require approval by the International Olympic Committee. The South Korean ministry says the two Koreas will consult with the IOC this weekend.

North Korea plans to send a 230-member cheering squad to South Korea for the Olympics.

The North has said its delegation would also include officials, athletes, journalists, an art troupe and a taekwondo demonstration team.

The two Koreas met for the third time in 10 days to discuss North Korean participation in the Olympics.