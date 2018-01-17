Nederland high school to eliminate football, offer soccer instead

NEDERLAND, Colo. – Nederland Senior High School will eliminate their football program in favor of soccer starting next school year, the district announced Tuesday.

The school’s leadership said that it would’ve preferred to offer every sport, but given the school’s current size, they said they could not support both soccer and football teams.

The school district said they came to the decision after receiving feedback from students and families within the district.

“We are dedicated to doing what is best for the students at our schools. We listened to the feedback received from students, their families and the community,” Principal Carrie Yantzer said in a statement.

“Given the strong support and the feeder programs already present in the community, we feel that there is enough support behind soccer to make it sustainable,” Yantzer said.

Student athletes in Nederland who want to play football will be offered a chance to join the Boulder High School football team.

Last year, about a quarter of the student body at the high school walked out of class in protest after football coach Aaron Jones was fired “for no reason.” Jones had been the coach at the school for more than a decade before being let go.

The firing led to several parents demanding answers as to why he was no longer the coach. A Boulder Valley School District spokesman would not disclose the reason behind the firing at the time because it is a personnel issue.