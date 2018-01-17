× National Lampoon’s Colorado connection

RIO GRANDE COUNTY, Colo. — This year, the iconic cult classic ‘National Lampoon’s Vacation’ will be celebrating its 35th anniversary. It’s an exciting occasion for a community down in Southern Colorado!

That’s because parts of the movie were filmed in the Rio Grande County town of South Fork.

In fact, ‘Kamp Komfort’ as it was known in the film, is actually The Riverbend Resort.

“We thought it was a cool thing, but we didn’t think people relished those movies. It’s kind of a cult classic!” said Riverbend owners Travis & Tanna Cross.

To learn more about this story, select ‘play’ on the video above to watch Kevin Torres’ Unique 2 Colorado series. If you have a story idea that’s Unique 2 Colorado, message Kevin Torres on Facebook.