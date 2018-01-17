More than 100 homeless people land full time jobs in first year of Denver pilot program

DENVER – In the first year of the Denver Day Works program, 284 homeless people worked for at least a day with over 100 of them landing full time jobs, Denver Human Services said on Tuesday.

Of the 284 people who worked in the program, all but 10 stuck around longer performing various job assignments, according to the city.

And 110 of those people landed full time jobs – 15 of them were with the city of Denver. The others were places like King Soopers and Goodwill.

The program launched in November 2016 as a way for people who are homeless to work as well as get services such as food and shelter.

“Denver Day Works started with the simple idea of providing those experiencing homelessness, regardless of their background, the opportunity to work, earn some income and connect into a network of resources designed to help them improve their well-being,” Denver Mayor Michael Hancock said.

“In its first year, Denver Day works connected 110 people to permanent jobs and more than a dozen to housing,” Hancock said. “They‘ve worked hard and given back to our community, and as we expand the program in 2018, we can’t wait to provide this opportunity to more and more people so more lives can get back on track.”

As part of the program, transportation is provided to and from worksites and staff work one-on-one with the participants to help them with their overall well-being.

The city plans to expand the program in 2018 with a budget of $696,300 (up from $400,000 in the first year).

The mayor hopes the increased budged and the expansion of the program to four days a week will allow them to serve more people.