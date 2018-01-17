Mom says son’s concussion from fall at school could’ve been prevented

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARVADA, Colo. -- An Arvada mom reached out to the Problem Solvers after her son slipped and fell on black ice during recess in Tuesday's frigid cold weather.

Now her fourth grade son has a concussion and his mom says the fall could have been prevented if the kids had recess indoors.

“I was playing soccer,” fourth grader Alex Hernandez said. “I didn’t see the ice or anything so I just went to like to try kick the ball, I slid backwards and I slipped and I hit my head.”

“I’m very upset,” Hernandez's mom, Alexis Garcia said.

With temperatures in the 20s all morning on Tuesday, Hernandez's mom wants to know why the kids were outside in the cold.

“My daughter said the slide was frozen, the swings were frozen, but they still had us outside mom,” Garcia said.

Jefferson County Schools doesn't have a policy for when kids can and can't go outside. The individual schools can decide what they want to do.

“That makes me upset too,” Garcia said.

The school told FOX31, its policy is at the 20 degree mark. If it's 20 degrees or less, the kids don't go outside. We had our Pinpoint Weather meteorologists check to see what the temperature was on Tuesday at recess time. It was right at the 20 degree mark. ​

Garcia also didn't like how the school handled the fall. She says a nurse called her and said her son was OK and could go back to class.

The school system says it has a bump on the head policy and also evaluates students who fall.