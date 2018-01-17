× Lung Force Walk

Who: American Lung Association in Colorado

What: Lung Force Walk

When: Saturday, June 2nd, begins at 9am

Where: The Botanic Gardens at Chatfield Farms (click for map)

Colorado’s Own Channel 2 is thrilled to support this year’s Lung Force Walk presented by our partners at the American Lung Association in Colorado.

Join us as we walk together to raise awareness and funds to defeat lung cancer and raise our voices for lung health. Together, we are a FORCE to be reckoned with! We encourage you to form a team, register as an individual or participate virtually.

Why do we walk? Lung cancer is the #1 cancer killer of women. Anyone can get it – if you have lungs, you can get lung cancer, and it’s on the rise in women.

More than 32 million Americans suffer from asthma, COPD (which includes emphysema and chronic bronchitis), and other lung diseases. Help create change by walking to end lung disease.

For more information, click here.