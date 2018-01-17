Hydrate Your Skin With Natural Products From ‘Jurlique’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We tested out some of the products from Jurlique on Colorado's Best.

Here's some of the company's story:

Jurlique was founded on its own organic farm in the South Australian hills by biochemist. Dr.Jürgen Klein and his wife Ulrike, a botanist. True beauty industry pioneers of their time, they worked to create a pure and natural skincare range using the power of nature to create, nurture, and soothe. Many of our ingredients are extracted from herbs and flowers we pick by hand on our farm in South Australia. We use organic and biodynamic methods to provide pure ingredients for our skincare products. From seed to harvest, we nurture our plants to create pure and powerful skin care that leaves you looking radiant.

