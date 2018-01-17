How to make Green Chile

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Blue Bonnet’s Home Version

Pork Green Chili

457 S Broadway

Denver, CO 80209

Bluebonnetrestaurant.com

303.778.0147

Chef Notes

Chef Luiz recommends using pork shoulder for the nice fatty part of the animal, yet meaty for a good stew.

Wear plastic or protective gloves when cutting the chilies, there are lots in the recipe.

Ingredients

Pork—2 pounds, cubed

Parsley—2 tablespoons, chopped

Garlic—1 tablespoon, chopped (pre-roasted is fine as well)

Chicken base—1 tablespoon for minimum salt, then add from there

Poblano Chili Pepper—1/2 cup, washed, deseeded and deveined, chopped

Anaheim Chili Pepper—1/2 cup, washed, deseeded and deveined, chopped

Jalapeño Chili Pepper—1/4 cup, washed, deseeded and deveined, chopped

Yellow Onion—1 cup, chopped

Salt—to liking

Cumin—sprinkling to liking

Flour—two tablespoons

Paprika and Chili powder—1 teaspoon each

Tomatoes—8 ounce can or roughly two tomatoes chopped

You will also need to add water. This will change the thickness of your chili. Less water, very stew like, etc. Start with 1 cup and add from there.

Directions