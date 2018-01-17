How to make a hydrating mask

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Taking care of your skin from your own kitchen/ at home hydrating masks.

Michael Moore shows us how to make our own hydrating masks.

for dry skin:

1 Avocado

2 tablespoons plain yogurt

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 table spoon of honey

this mask will seal the cracks on the skin and leave the skin feeling incredibly soft and plump.

for dry and sensitive skin:

1 tablespoon of yogurt

1 teaspoon of honey

1 teaspoon cocoa powder

for skin experiencing redness and irritation for the dehydrated climate.

Tired looking skin

Juice of one lemon

2 tablespoons of sugar

1 tablespoon of olive oil

this together works as a mask as well an exfoliator. leave on and then scrub it off with warm water.