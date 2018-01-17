How to make a hydrating mask

Taking care of your skin from your own kitchen/ at home hydrating masks.
Michael Moore shows us how to make our own hydrating masks.
for dry skin:
1 Avocado
2 tablespoons plain yogurt
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 table spoon of honey
this mask will seal the cracks on the skin and leave the skin feeling incredibly soft and plump.
for dry and sensitive skin:
1 tablespoon of yogurt
1 teaspoon of honey
1 teaspoon cocoa powder
for skin experiencing redness and irritation for the dehydrated climate.
Tired looking skin
Juice of one lemon
2 tablespoons of sugar
1 tablespoon of olive oil
this together works as a mask as well an exfoliator. leave on and then scrub it off with warm water.