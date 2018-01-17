Fort Collins man attacks brother with shovel, gets shot in buttocks

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A man who was attacking his brother with a shovel was shot in the buttocks by a third man on Tuesday, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to the 400 block of Timberline Road about 2:50 p.m. on reports of the shooting.

The sheriff’s office said a 29-year-old man was attacking his adult brother with a shovel inside the home when another resident, a 54-year-old man, fired one round from a handgun into the floor to stop the attack.

As the assault continued, the man fired a second round, striking the attacker in the buttocks.

The attacker was taken to a hospital to be treated for nonlife-threatening injuries. The brother suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

No one was arrested and the investigation is ongoing. The names of the three men weren’t released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 970-416-1985 or Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868.