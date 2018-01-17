Federal government looking into possible crackdown on leaders of sanctuary cities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The discussion over immigration happening in D.C. on Tuesday, included sanctuary cities. During a congressional hearing, the Department of Homeland Security Secretary made it known her department may crackdown on elected leaders who support sanctuary cities.

When Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen was asked if her department is looking into criminal charges for elected officials with sanctuary policies, she said this:

“The Department of Justice is reviewing what avenues might be available. The context of this is of course not only putting my ICE officers at risk but also finding an efficient and effective way to enforce our immigration laws.”

The White House vowed to cut funding from governments that do not give federal immigration agents access to jails and give advance notice when an undocumented immigrant is going to be released from custody.

Tuesday’s news means the mayors of cities like Denver and Boulder in Colorado, who have not shied away from the ‘sanctuary city’ label, not only face losing federal money, but also prosecution.

“I really wish the Trump administration, instead of blustering and posturing, would work on finding solution on immigration that this nation faces,” explained Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock.

Hancock says Denver isn’t breaking any laws.

“We are in compliance with the federal regulation around immigration. We just don’t take it to the extreme where we are allowing hate to override our consciousness and our values,” Hancock added.

Suzanne Jones, Mayor of Boulder, shared a similar sentiment. She called the DHS secretary’s position a distraction.

“We are doing our jobs. We aren’t breaking any laws. We are taking care of the residents of the community,” Jones explained.

President Trump’s administration is sending a strong message to the mayors of so-called sanctuary cities across the U.S. Mayor Hancock says he hears it and doesn’t change anything.

“If being attacked personally made some of our heroes like Martin Luther King Jr., turn around and say we are not going to fight anymore, we wouldn’t be where we are today,” he added.

Nielsen also said she is not aware of any cases right now where elected officials are being charged with a crime in relation to sanctuary cities.