Federal employees in Denver sound off on potential government shutdown

DENVER -- Funding to run the federal government could run out this week. Tens of thousands of federal employees in Colorado will be forced to go without pay if lawmakers in Washington D.C. can’t strike a deal with President Trump.

Most people who work for federal agencies have faced government shutdowns in the past.

“For me, it would be a real hardship,” a federal employee told FOX31. “I’d have to take money out of savings to make up the difference.”

Much of the fight over funding is centered on immigration. Democrats are insisting that any deal include protections for roughly 690,000 dreamers. The dreamers are undocumented immigrants who were brought to the United States illegally as children. With a GOP majority in Congress, a temporary funding fix without bipartisan support is possible.

“I won’t get paid if it shuts down,” a government contractor in Downtown Denver explained on Wednesday.

Following previous government shutdowns, employees were later compensated for the work they lost. There’s growing concern from some federal employees, who spoke to FOX31, if they will be paid later for missed work during a shutdown.

GOP leadership in the House has indicated they have a plan to keep government funded until mid-February.