Sunday, January 28, 2018



The Drink Red Wear Red Industry Party raises funds to support hard working individuals who work in the restaurant and hospitality industry.The proceeds from the Drink Red Wear Red event benefit the CRA Mile High Chapter "Hardship Fund", and the Colorado Restaurant Foundation newly-established Angel Relief Fund that provides emergency assistance grants to employees in need.DRWR will feature signature wine & spirits from Republic National Distributing, Colorado craft beer, heavy hors d'oeuvres from prominent local restaurants, great entertainment, and silent auction.

$75.00 per person -- tickets on sale soon!

Sponsorship Opportunities

$5,000 -- Title Sponsor (Event presented by)

$2,500 -- Beverage Sponsor- Sold – Republic National Distributing

$2,500 -- Food Distributor -Sold – US Foods

$2,500 -- Corporate/Private Table Sponsors

$1,500 -- Purveyor Sponsor

$1,000 -- Restaurant Sponsors (plus product)

Sponsor Recognition/Benefits

Many sponsorship opportunities will include logo recognition at the event, inclusion in all advertising collateral materials (marketed to CRA members and non-members), to include event website (& “hotlink”@ drinkredwearred.com), CRA newsletter, and social media communication to include Facebook and Twitter sites.

For detailed information regarding tickets and sponsorship, please contact Sal Siraguse at Meadow Gold Dairy (cell) 303-513-5248 or email Sal_Siraguse@deanfoods.com.