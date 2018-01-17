Create Curls Effortlessly With Rusk ‘Curl Freak’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Curly hair is back in style! If you feel like you're terrible at curling your hair, or you don't like dealing with curlers, the Rusk 'Curl Freak' might be the perfect tool for you.

Our Producer, Dara, tested it out. She has really long, straight hair. She said it's the best curling iron she has ever used. Her hair went from long and straight, to curly in less than 10 minutes.

Here's a video demonstration: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JuD8QKqGAEA .

The 'Curl Freak' has 3 different heat settings. It also has different timer settings so you can make your curls tight or loose, depending on the look you're going for. Hair is automatically rolled into the ceramic wand and it doesn't tangle.

If you'd like more information on the Rusk 'Curl Freak', head to www.Rusk1.com.