Colorado has a snowy weekend in store

Denver will see near record warmth on Thursday and Friday before a snowstorm moves in this weekend.

High temperatures will reach 61 on Thursday and 66 on Friday with mostly sunny skies and dry conditions. The record to beat on Thursday is 65 degrees and is 68 degrees for Friday.

High temperatures will cool to the 40s on Saturday as the storm system moves into the mountains. Snow will move into the mountains Saturday afternoon and will reach the Front Range late Saturday into Sunday morning.

Snow looks to move out Sunday afternoon or evening.

This storm will most likely make travel more difficult in the mountains and on the Front Range. It is possible we will see accumulation with this storm in Denver. The mountains could see up to a foot of snow in some areas.

It is still too far out to know exact totals and timing for the Front Range, mountains, and plains. Keep checking back this week as it gets closer.

Temperatures will cool to the 20s on Sunday.

Monday will be dry with highs back in the 30s.

