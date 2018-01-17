bd’s Mongolian Grill: The Original Create Your Own Stir-Fry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Since 1992, bd’s Mongolian Grill has been delivering unique, interactive dining experiences that set yhem apart from the competition and has made them the world’s number one Create Your Own Stir-Fry restaurant concept. Focusing on giving guests a plethora of options, they have created a growing band of loyal customers that believe passionately about their ability to take charge of their own dining experience. Their “Stir It Up, Your Way!” philosophy gives guests ownership in choosing their own ingredients from a great variety of choice meats & seafood, fresh vegetables, crisp salads, and flavor-packed sauces and spices that are Always Market Fresh. The food is then prepared by expert grillers on a 500° 7-foot grill.