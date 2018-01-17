Warmer temperatures move in ahead of weekend snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Much warmer air will flood into Colorado starting Wednesday and continuing through Friday.

There will be sunshine and highs around 50 in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins on Wednesday. Mountain highs will be in the 20s and 30s.

Thursday will be even warmer with highs near 60. Friday is the peak at almost 65 degrees with wave clouds.

The record high on Thursday is 65 degrees, set in 1920, and the record on Friday is 68 degrees, set in 1986.

It will be the classic warm before the storm as a system arrives in the mountains on Saturday and will move into Denver overnight Saturday through Sunday.

Ski area accumulations on Saturday and Sunday will range from 6-12 inches.

Accumulations for Denver and the Interstate 25 corridor by Sunday midday could range from 1 to 6 inches. Temperatures will also plunge.

It will be drier on Monday followed by another chance of snow on Tuesday.

