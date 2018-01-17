× 9th Annual Frank Shorter RACE4Kids’ Health and Expo

What: 9th Annual Frank Shorter RACE4Kids’ Health and Expo

When: Sunday, April 8th, begins at 7:30 am

Where: 1st Bank Center (click for map)

As part of our ongoing commitment to 2 Your Health, Colorado’s Own Channel 2 is proud to again support the Frank Shorter RACE4Kids’ Health and Expo. In it’s 9th year, the RACE4Kids’ Health and Expo is aimed to continually promote the power of kids health and showcase all apsects of health through their fun run and expo. Join Channel 2’s own Michael Kanopasek as he hosts this fun filled morning.

While this promises to be a fun and interactive mroning, the RACE4Kids is held for a great cause and that is to benifit Healthy Learning Paths. Healthy Learning Paths (HLP) was founded on their bold mission: to spread the power of health for children, while leading the way for health conscious communities. The main goal for HLP is to eliminate chronic diseases in children through their school programs, workshops, wellness programs, and trainings.