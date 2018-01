Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. -- Two mobile homes caught fire in Federal Heights on Wednesday afternoon. Crews from several agencies extinguished the flames.

The mobile homes caught fire in the area of Tejon and Moselle streets. The fire sent up black smoke that could be seen for miles around 4 p.m.

Police were forced to block access to the neighborhood during their investigation.

This story is developing. We will update with the latest information.