Woman, 5 dogs escape Boulder County house fire

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A 63-year-old woman and five dogs safely escaped a house fire on Monday night, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said.

Firefighters were called to the 700 block of Cougar Drive just after 8 p.m. after the homeowner said her wood-burning stove was on fire and the flames had spread to the ceiling.

The woman and her five dogs managed to get out safely. She was treated for minor smoke inhalation at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

Firefighters were hampered by temperatures in the single digits, and the long, narrow and steep driveway was covered with snow and ice.

The extent of the damage to the home is unknown, but the sheriff’s office said it’s likely extensive.

The fire spread to surrounding trees in the area of the house but no other structures are threatened, the sheriff’s office said.